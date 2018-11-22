Ranbir and Alia visit the doctor!

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at a clinic together in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.



The doctor in question is a physiotherapist called Dr Himakshi Basu who is a specialist in sports injuries and has also treated people like Bipasha Basu and Hrithik Roshan earlier. It can be recalled that Alia Bhatt had suffered an injury while shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria and alter also hurt herself during the filming of Kalank in Mumbai.

Interestingly the actress is doing a double shift at the moment shooting for both Kalank and Brahmastra – both bankrolled by Karan Johar. “While she shoots during the day for Kalank in Dahisar outside Mumbai city limits, and she comes back to the townside in Mumbai to film for Brahmastra. Those portions are shot in the dark. Obviously, the shoots are also taking a toll on her injuries that she has suffered earlier,” informs our source.

What we felt good was the fact that Kapoorsaab accompanied Alia to the doctor as he has to also keep in mind, as her co-star from Brahmastra, as to how Alia should not exert herself at the shoot.