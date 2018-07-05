Ranbir books Eid 2020 before Salman!

Even as Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor have booked the slot for Eid 2020 for their film Shamshera also starring Sanjay Dutt, there is no news about Salman Khan’s rumoured next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman had only left the Eid slot once for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chennai Express in 2013. Chennai Express went on to collect more than Rs 200 crore at the turnstiles.

SLB’s PR team revealed that they have no news as yet about the film which has been called Inshallah by a section of the media.

Meanwhile Salman Khan has blocked Eid 2019 for his film Bharat which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed him earlier in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali, incidentally was an assistant director of Salman’s first crossover venture Marigold. Let us look at how the Eids have fared till now for Salman for the past ten years.

Eid 2009

Salman’s Wanted came at a time when his career was not really doing well and the film co-starring Ayesha Takia and directed by Prabhu Dheva for Boney Kapoor became a superhit. The film collected Rs 61 crores at the domestic box office.

Eid 2010

Salman’s release during this Eid was his brother Arbaaz Khan’s production Dabangg. Directed by Anurag Kashyaps’ brother Abhinav and co-starring Arbaaz and Sonakshi Sinha, the film went on to be a box office juggernaut. The film collected Rs 141 crores at the domestic box office.

Eid 2011

This Eid gave Salman the hat-trick of successes at the box office during the festival. The film Bodyguard was not considered to be one of Salman’s best work. But the film which was a remake of a south Indian film co-starred Kareena Kapoor and went on to do Rs 148 crores at the domestic box office.

Eid 2012

This was the year of the Tiger. Salman’s film Ek Tha Tiger released to a roaring response. Directed by Kabir Khan the Tiger roared to a collection of 198 crores, falling short of the Rs 200 crore club.

Eid 2014

Salman came back in 2014 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s debut feature as a director – Kick. The film went on to do Rs 230 crores at the box office riding only on Salman Khan’s star power and heroine Jacqueline Fernandez also got her first look into the Rs 200 crore club with Salman Khan.

Eid 2015

Eid 2015 saw the Salman Khan film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which reunited Kareena Kapoor with Salman Khan. The film broke into the Rs 300 crore club and grossed Rs 320 crores.

Eid 2016

This Eid was the most successful one for Salman as the Ali Abbas Zafar helmed film on wrestling raced into the Rs 300 crore club pinning down every other film on the way.

Eid 2017

This Eid saw Salman’s most disastrous film during the period when the film Tubelight failed to light up after a few flickers initially. The film settled down at around Rs 120 crores at the India box office and Salman had to return some of the Minimum Guarantee money that he had taken from the distributors.

Eid 2018

The much-hyped Race 3 started well breaking many records but settled down at a little over Rs 160 crore making it an above average grosser for Salman.