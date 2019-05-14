Ranbir doesn't want any controversy with Kangana!

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor came out of hibernation to speak to the media on Saturday. The actor was present at an event when he answered every query.

Ask him about the postponement of the Ayaan Mukherji directed Brahmastra and he is a bit sad.

“We have been working on Brahmastra for the last six years. Ayaan has worked very hard and he has really given his life to this film. And everyone involved, alia, Mr Bachchan, Pritam and Karan have given it their best. It is unfortunate that we could not make it to the December date because the computer graphics as the CG would not have been ready. My last film Sanju released last year and my next film will come after two years. So, it is not good that actors should have such a long gap. But it is not really in my hands. As long as they film is made well as long as you work really hard that is what is important. We are not giving the film any deadline, but it has to be made and released well,” says Ranbir.

The actor admits that the postponement of Brahmastra will also affect his other films. “My next release after Brahmastra will be Shamshera and hence Luv Ranjan’s film will need to go ahead because the audience will also get bored I they see three of my films in one year hence that will also be pushed ahead. But yes, Brahmastra should be out next summer,” says the actor.

For Ranbir known for his romantic comedies, action movies have been a bit challenging.

“I am shooting simultaneously for both Brahmastra and Shamshera which is very hard and both of them have a lot of action and I am not sued to that genre. But I am having fun,” he says.

Ranbir will be shooting for Brahmastra again from Monday. “I went to Berlin for some work on Brahmastra and then went to Europe to chill under the sun because some vitamin is good for the health. And now I am back to Brahmastra. We start shooting again in this week,” he adds.

The directors’ association had recently demanded that a museum should be made at the place where RK Studios stood and the actor echoes what his cousin Kareena said a day ago and says that their work will take the RK legacy forward. “RK Studio became what it is because of my grandfather. You feel sad that the studio will not be there. But I would like to take the legacy forward in producing and making movies,” he says.

Ranbir’s actor father Rishi Kapoor was in the news recently when he was declared cancer free and would be back in Bollywood and Mumbai at the soonest. “He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity from a lot of people. It has been a hard one year for him. His only desire and endeavour is to come back to the movies and act in them. This one-year sabbatical has been a set-back for him, but he is really doing well for himself,” says Ranbir.

And finally query him about a Kangana Ranaut salvo that he does not speak about politics, he has a fitting reply. “Whatever anyone asks me, I do reply. But I am not interested in answering some questions. Let people say what they want. I know who I am and what I am,” he signs off.