Ranbir’s dad Rishi getting better

By Sanskriti Media

Ranbir Kapoor had a great 2018 in the form of his film Sanju which went on to gross over 300 crores and is in the top five list of successful Bollywood films ever.

His next is Brahmastra in which he shares screen space with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. “Yes, I am excited because it is my next film. But then there is time because it is coming in December. We have around 35-40 days of shooting left on the film,” says the actor.

Ranbir came in for a lot of praise from Amitabh Bachchan recently.

“BachchanSir is like family to me. He treats me like family,” smiles the actor.

Meanwhile Ranbir shares the good news that his father and actor Rishi Kapoor has been recovering quickly.

“He is doing very well. He will be back soon. He is missing the movies and he will be back very soon with your wishes and prayers,” says Ranbir.

The actor adds that the industry is also doing well with good content and good films doing well at the turnstiles.

“I think the year gone by has been a great year for the film industry. Films are doing well and good content is coming off well. This new year has also started on an amazing note. We are in for some good times,” exults Ranbir Kapoor.