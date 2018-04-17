Ranbir shoots despite illness

Ex flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were down and sick and hence unable to attend and walk the ramp for Shabana Azmi for her social cause Mizwan.

But then the young Kapoor did manage to keep up a date with a commercial.

“Ranbir had already allotted dates to shoot the commercial. It was part of a deal he had made a long time ago and a lot of money had already been spent on putting up the required sets for the shoot. There was no way the brand was going to let go even though Ranbir could have claimed force majure and not shot for it. But though he was unwell, but Ranbir made sure that he went at shot for the ad,” says the source.

Wonder what Shabana Azmi has to say to this.