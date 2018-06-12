Rani brokers peace between Karan and Aditya

Did Rani Mukerji just broker peace between tqo of the biggest producers in Bollywood - Karan Johar and husband Aditya Chopra?

Well, it just seems so.

Karan Johar started off as an assistant director on the sets of the Aditya Chopra film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge after having watched his film producer dad Yash Johar at work. Kjo also managed a cameo as a friend of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. But after he became a big producer, he fell out with Aditya Chopra.

Earlier this year KJo was seen promoting a band started by Y Films- a subsidiary of Yash Raj Films.

And now it does seem that the Chopra Bahu Rani Mukerji has managed to get one of her close friends Karan and Aditya to come together.

“Rani and Aditya went for dinner at Karan Johar’s house. While Karan has gone ahead with multiple collaborations in the past few years with other studios as well as producers like Sajid Nadiadwala, he has not collaborated with YRF. This patch-up dinner may well serve as the catalyst in the days to come, not just in getting old friends back together, but perhaps to get them work together again,” says our source.