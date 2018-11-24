Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding giveaways

By Sanskriti Media

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone did not accept any gifts at the wedding and instead asked the guests to donate any monies if they wished to give to the NGO supported by Deepika. But then they had a beautiful return gift for the guests. The couple gifted silver frames with a handwritten note to the guests who attended their wedding reception at Bengaluru. Ranveer and Deepika got married earlier this month at Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

An image Instagrammed by a brand called Code Silver which made all the frames for the wedding revealed the same.

“Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! P.S. - the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo.”

As mentioned in the post, the picture was only for a representative purpose. But the couple wrote thank you notes which they write personally to each f the guests signifying their importance in the lives of both Deepika and Ranveer.

The couple is scheduled to have two more receptions on November 28 for select media and for the Bollywood fraternity on December 1.