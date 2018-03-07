Ranveer and Deepika to wed this year?

Here’s the buzz about the hottest lovebirds in Bollywood – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Apparently, Ranveer and Deepika’s parents are keen that the couple should get their relationship inked on paper and are looking to ensure that wedding bells ring this year.

“Deepika’s parents are very happy with Ranveer and the actor’s parents are also fond of Deepika. Both of them get along fabulously well and fans too want them to get married like their families. With Deepika taking a break from her shoots, she has time to think and plan about the wedding now, which would not have been possible if she didn’t have a back issue and shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj’s film,” says a trade source.

Unconfirmed rumours are also abuzz that Deepika has gone abroad with Ranveer’s parents for some shopping. We await official confirmation.