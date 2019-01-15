Ranveer begins prep on ‘83

By Sanskriti Media

Ranveer Singh has started preparations for his next film ’83. Even before his film Gully Boy comes up for a release next month – Ranveer Singh started working on the preparations of the film where he essays the role of Kapil Dev.

The actor was spotted on the weekend in a Mumbai film studio along with the director of the film Kabir Khan.

The film was to initially star Arjun Kapoor in the lead and was to be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. But a fall out between Sanjay and the producers led to him leaving the project and along with his script. “So Kabir and team needed a fresh script which has now been completed and that is why they wanted to start preparations on the film so that Ranveer can get into the skin of the character of Kapil Dev after eliminating all the Sangram Bhaleraos, Divine and Naezys from his system,” says a source close to the development of ‘83.

Ranveer’s Singh’s next release after Gully Boy will be the film on India’s 1983 World Cup Win.