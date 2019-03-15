Ranveer calls Bachchan 'GOAT'!

By Sanskriti Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s compliment to Ranveer Singh on how he tried to copy his rapping from Gully Boy in his Aukaat song from Badla and having failed miserably has gone viral.

But Ranveer Singh is candid when it comes to acknowledging that comment and talks about his own aukaat. “Since he said that, my fans have been sending me the clipping on social media to watch. He is the greatest star and he has a very large heart. I was a kid sitting and watching Mr Bachchan on tv and my grandmother told me when you become big you have to become Amitabh Bachchan. And look he is complimenting me! What we want to do is what he has already done before. He has done rap long ago. For me he is the millennial term- GOAT – Greatest Of All Times. He is a large part of the reason I wanted to be an actor. Every time, I go out and perform it is a tribute or a homage to Amitabh Bachchan,” says Ranveer with all honesty.

Meanwhile wife Deepika Padukone recently said that there will be a lot of restrictions on Ranveer Singh post marriage. What does he have to say to that? “I also do a video call with her during my shoots. I am now tied in a family. I do things on time. I wake up on time, go to my shoots on time, eat on time and go back home on time. The best thing that ever happened to me is her. Ghar aayi Lakshmi. Jai Jhulelal,” chuckles the actor.