Ranveer-Deepika go public

By Sanskriti Media

With news filtering regularly about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s impending marriage later this year, the actors were seen holding hands as they emerged out of the airport earlier this week. On Saturday they were seen going to attend a party to celebrate Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday.

Ranveer and Deepika had earlier held hands in public during a special screening of Padmavat. The Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani actors are said to be getting married on November 10 and Deepika has been seen shopping with her mother a while ago.

“They came out and were conscious of the fact that the paparazzi were around. They did not seem to mind. Normally they do not hold hands in public, but they were holding hands throughout and it seemed to be deliberate,” says an eye witness.

Do we sense an official announcement coming soon? Or will the couple play hide and seek with the media till D-Day comes about.