Ranveer not with Salman in Dhoom 4

While there has been news floating about Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan coming together in the fourth instalment of the heist-orical franchise from Yash Raj Films – Dhoom – there is a denial from close sources at Yash Raj Films that Ranveer Singh surely is not part of Dhoom 4.

“Ranveer is not in Dhoom4,” says a source. Another industry source also informs that there is a history between the two actors may prevent the actors from being together apart from the issue of dates and wanting to be in the same film as well.

“Ranveer and Salman Khan do not have a great rapport to begin with. While Ranveer is a gregarious person, Salman will not be took keen to work with Ranveer after the Sultan episode and the subsequent reaction,” says a source.

It can be recalled that Ranveer Singh had broken into a dance at a screening of one of YRF’s earlier films Sultan in Paris and Salman had reacted in his own way at that time saying that, “He went to see the film or dance? I want to break a chair on his head!”

However, what is not clear still is if Salman Khan is still a part of Dhoom 4 after his biking stunts in Race 3 or if it is just an figment of someone’s imagination.