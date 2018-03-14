Ranveer’s selfish selfie fan

By
  • Sanskriti Media
Published

If Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday outside his bungalow Jalsa at Juhu, Ranveer Singh gives daily selfie opportunity to his fans. He makes sure that he clicks pictures with as many fans as possible one by one.

“Baba (Ranveer) is pretty cool and stops to take selfies. The other day fans started getting greedy. While one of them started shooting a velfie (video selfie) there was one ultra-eager fan who started clicking multiple pictures with him. Both Ranveer and his security guard were upset because there were a huge number of fans standing in the queue to take pictures with him and they gave the greedy fan a push to enable others take pictures. But even as Ranveer left after clicking a few dozen selfies, there were at least ten more people left selfieless!” says an eye witness.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon