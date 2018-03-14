Ranveer’s selfish selfie fan

If Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans every Sunday outside his bungalow Jalsa at Juhu, Ranveer Singh gives daily selfie opportunity to his fans. He makes sure that he clicks pictures with as many fans as possible one by one.

“Baba (Ranveer) is pretty cool and stops to take selfies. The other day fans started getting greedy. While one of them started shooting a velfie (video selfie) there was one ultra-eager fan who started clicking multiple pictures with him. Both Ranveer and his security guard were upset because there were a huge number of fans standing in the queue to take pictures with him and they gave the greedy fan a push to enable others take pictures. But even as Ranveer left after clicking a few dozen selfies, there were at least ten more people left selfieless!” says an eye witness.