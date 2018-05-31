Ranveer’s Simmba look!

Ranveer Singh has a new look now. The actor is set to shoot for Simmba even though here is a huge question mark over his heroine Sara Ali Khan’s involvement with the film due to a legal case filed by her Kedarnath producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Singh was seen sporting a tough moustache as he will be essaying the role of a cop for the first time in his career.

“Ranveer is trying out a couple of looks at the moment for the film. He will be growing his moustache further and the final look will be decided by Rohit just before they start shooting. Ranveer had a different look for Zoya's Gully Boy and he had to plan the look for Simmba first before he started growing his moustache,” says our source.