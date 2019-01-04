Ranveer Singh’s real life obsession

By Sanskriti Media

After the release of Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranveer Singh’s next film is Gully Boy which will mark his trilogy of doing real life characters back to back. Even as the character of Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat which also belongs to a real-life character from Indian history, Ranveer is playing the role of a character inspired by rappers Divine and Naezy in the film Gully Boy.

The posters of Gully Boy were released on Wednesday and Ranveer’s clean shaven look in the film has pulled a few years off his face.

“Following Gully Boy, Ranveer is play Kapil Dev’s role in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 and Aurangazeb’s role in Karan Johar’s Takht. It does seem that he is looking at playing real life characters more than other roles as he finds them very interesting following the role of Khilji in Padmaavat. While he is someone who follows the director’s vision all the while, he has started loving the research and the effort being put into re-enacting real-life characters. Ranveer is also a great mimic which helps him easily slip into character,” says a trade source.

Interestingly his Padmaavat heroine and now wife Deepika Padukone who played Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat and was to do the role of Sapna Didi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s now shelved Rani will also be seen in the role of cancer survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s next oeuvre.