By AFP

Rihanna attends her 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City.

Paris Hilton (L) and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball in New York.

Paris Hilton

US basketball player Skylar Diggins-Smith.

US actress Issa Rae and actor/musician Donald Glover.

ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball

Keyshia Ka'Oir (L) and Gucci Mane Photos: AFP