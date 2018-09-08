Rishi confirms Alia and Ranbir marriage?

By Sanskriti Media

Rishi Kapoor has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. When he has had a problem answering questions not pertaining to events he is being spoken to, he has always reacted differently creating a ruckus at times.

When questioned about his son, Ranbir Kapoor and his relationship, Rishi has been blunt and angry also at times.

But now when questioned about his son Ranbir and a soon to happen wedding with Alia Bhatt, Rishi spoke straight, “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his."

So, Rishi has confirmed that Alia is not just Ranbir’s girlfriend but has family approval for the marriage.

Recently Mahesh Bhatt also told is that he would not want to comment on his daughter’s behalf. “I have never spoken about my children’s private life. They are adults it is their prerogative. I would never demean them or belittle them. It is their right. Whether they choose to talk about it or remain silent, it is up to them,” says Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently finishing the shoot of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The Karan Johar produced film will hit the theatres on August 15 next year and also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy is important roles.