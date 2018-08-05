Rishi-Juhi together again

By Sanskriti Media

Ever since Rishi Kapoor made his debut, he has had a record of working with a lot of newcomer actresses who have been his age, younger or much younger. Long ago Rishi was paired opposite Juhi Chawla in films like Bol Radha Bol followed by Eena Meena Deeka and later in Daraar which marked Arbaaz Khan’s debut.

Rishi and Juhi have made a very interesting couple on screen and this debutant director who has a subject involving a married couple thought it would be interesting to have both Rishi and Juhi in the role of a husband and a wife because the subject of his film revolves around these two characters. “They looked good in the 90s. But it will be interesting to see how they manage to keep the charm intact after so many years. The best part is that both of them are very good actors and that will keep the audiences engrossed. If they have heard and liked the film before signing on the dotted line, one can be sure that the audience will like something about the story,” says a trade guru.