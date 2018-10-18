Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in no rush to marry

By Bang

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is in no rush to marry Jason Statham, despite the pair having been engaged for over two years.

The 31-year-old actress has been in a relationship with actor Jason - with whom she has 16-month-old son Jack - since 2010, and engaged since 2016, but despite their long engagement, she says they feel no real rush to tie the knot because they're "so happy" with the way things are.

She said: "I think the time will come. We've been so focused on or work for long and Jack came a long, we definitely talk about it, we're looking forward to that time, it's also not a huge priority for us, we're so happy."

And Rosie thinks she'll wait until her son is slightly older before she walks down the aisle to marry the 51-year-old 'Mechanic' actor, because she wants their tot to be "involved in the wedding".

She added to Extra: "I think it will be fun to do it when they baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding."

Despite claiming they're in no hurry to marry, it was reported in August this year that the couple were planning on tying the knot before the end of this year, with invitations set to be sent that same month.

Reports suggested the wedding would take place in December, before the pair threw a huge celebration of their marriage on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently spoke of how "special" it has been to take time off work to be with Jack and the 'Meg' star.

She said: "I took a bit of time off and had my baby.

"I tried to take the time at home to enjoy those first special months with my family.

"I have a wonderful personal life with lots of love and fun."