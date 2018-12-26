Royal Family attends Christmas church service at Sandringham

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) speak with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as they depart after the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England. (AFP)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England. (AFP)

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Reuters

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. (Reuters)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church. (Reuters)

Photo: AFP

Prince William, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave to the crowd after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church. (AP)