Royal wedding security details revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's extensive wedding security measures have been revealed by Thames Valley Police.

The 33-year-old royal and the former 'Suits' actress will tie the knot in just over one month's time on May 19, and Thames Valley Police - who operate in Windsor, where the wedding will take place - have now revealed that armed and unarmed officers, as well as officers on horseback, will be patrolling the streets in the lead up to the big day.

A statement posted on their website reads: "Thames Valley Police is proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. We have a long history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony to State Visits and more recently Her Majesty the Queen's 90th Birthday.

"The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle is no exception.

"We are working with our partners, local business and the community to deliver a safe, secure and happy event for everyone.

"The wedding is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world to Windsor and planning is well under way.

"Visitors to the town can expect to see our officers, both armed and unarmed, our search dogs and our mounted section out and about in the coming weeks and months."

The statement goes to on reveal that security for the nuptials will see royal watchers undergo "a screening and search regime" upon entering Windsor, to make sure the event remains a safe place.

It continues: "On the day if travelling by car, you may be stopped by one of our roads policing officers. If travelling by train, British Transport Police will be patrolling stations and carriages. Once you arrive in Windsor there will a screening and search regime. There will also be community wardens throughout the town centre. These are all part of our measures to keep you safe.

"Our officers look forward to seeing you in Windsor. Feel free to approach them to ask questions or raise concerns or just to say hello."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 36, will tie the knot in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on May 19.