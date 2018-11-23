Royals to pay tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash

By Bang

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to pay tribute to victims of the recent helicopter crash in Leicester.

The British royals - who are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and six-month-old Prince Louis - are to visit the site near the King Power Stadium where the club's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people were killed in a crash in October.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Duke of Cambridge, FA President, and The Duchess of Cambridge will visit Leicester on Wednesday 28th November to pay tribute to those who were tragically killed in the helicopter crash at @LCFC's King Power Stadium.

"Their Royal Highnesses knew the Club's Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and wanted to visit the city to recognise the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of @LCFC have shown in reaction to the accident. (sic)"

The Duke is the president of the English Football Association, and Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha - who is the son of Vichai - said it was an "honour" to welcome the royals.

He shared: "For Their Royal Highnesses to visit the city to pay their respects personally is a remarkable gesture of compassion to the families of those who lost their lives, to the staff and players of the club and to the people of the city whose lives were touched by my father."

The Duke and Duchess will visit the tribute site near the King Power Stadium, and they will also be introduced to the volunteers who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes, which were initially left outside the stadium following the accident.