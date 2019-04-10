Rumours about Shah Rukh Khan!

By Sanskriti Media

The rumour for the past few weeks in Bollywood about Shah Rukh Khan’s next venture has been a remake of the Tamil superhit film Mersal.

The story of Mersal is about a doctor and a magician who exposes India’s medical industry and starred Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, a deviation from the Amitabh film Jaadugar in 1989.

The trade was abuzz with the rumour that SRK would feature in the film which would also be directed by Atlee. Now sources close to the actor reveal that no such film is being made with SRK. “No, it is not true. Maybe they are trying to remake the film, but there is no SRK in it,” inform our source. Mersal in Chennai Tamil is a slang for nervous or shocked.

The trade was also abuzz with stories that the third part of Don – Don 3 was not really a sequel, but a prequel to the stories and the makers wanted a younger actor like Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor and SRK was not even in talks for that character.

SRK has not announced any film project after the unexpected failure of his film Zero last year.