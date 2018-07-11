Rumours about the Dangal sequel

While Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aparshakti Khurana who played cousins in the film have bene hanging out for a while now having their fourth dinner and lunch outing within a fortnight – the rumours about their being together has raised a few eyebrows. Well Aparshakti is happily married and here there is nothing else cooking here – but a plan ahead.

“Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat who was primarily the protagonist of the film Dangal. Omkar played her cousin in the film. And now the makers are considering a sequel to the film because it is a story that can be told again, because the film is on living people who have lives ahead. Like in the case of MS Dhoni, the sequel is being made because the first part ended with India winning the 2011 world cup. But Dhoni’s career has moved beyond that. Similarly, with Sanju as well because Sanjay’s career also has now received a new fillip. So, there is nothing wrong if the makers want to trace Geeta’s career beyond what was seen in Dangal,” says a trade source.