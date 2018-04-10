Russell Crowe's confirms 'official' divorce

Russell Crowe has confirmed he has "officially" divorced Danielle Spencer, just days after his 'Art of Divorce' auction raised $3.7 million.

The former couple tied the knot in 2003 but split in 2012 and he took to Twitter to reveal their separation was made official on Monday (09.04.18).

He wrote: "In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced .

Thank you linesman .

Thank you ball boys. (sic)"

It comes after some of his gifts to Danielle, as well as sporting memorabilia, guitars, art, watches and other offerings fetched $3.7 million at his 'Art of Divorce' auction.

He tweeted afterwards: "In case anyone is interested ... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing ... and a bunch of stuff I didn't really want to sell coming home ... not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy (sic)"

The star's sale came on his 54th birthday on Saturday (07.04.18), which would have also been his 15th wedding anniversary.

Several unusual items went for large sums, including a dinosaur skull the 'Les Miserables' star bought from Leonardo DiCaprio fetching $65,000, and a jockstrap worn by the actor on 'Cinderella Man' selling for $7,000.

The famous breastplate worn by Russell in 'Gladiator' sold for a huge $125,000, and its matching wrist cuffs sold for $32,000, a wooden sword for $20,000 and a metal one for $70,000, $5,000 more than a chariot from the film.

Russell previously admitted it had been "a lot of fun" putting the auction together.

He said: "Getting to this point with the divorce, and no matter how amicable a split is, you've still got to unwind things at a very deep level. I've never been someone who deconstructs things, I've always been someone who builds things, so it was quite a big lesson in life to become someone in life who can deconstruct things.

"I thought to myself, while I'm in the middle of doing that, how else can I do that? How else can I apply that. This is what I came up with.

"Actually it's been a lot of fun, this is almost like doing a full production. It's taken me 12 months, choosing the articles and how they balance with each other.

"It's been joyful. I'm kind of excited to see what happens."