Saaho team’s birthday gift for Shraddha

By Sanskriti Media

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to receive a birthday gift from Team Saaho. Shraddha’s birthday falls on March 3.

But here is the spoiler. The actress is not aware of the surprise. Sorry to play spoiler, but director Sujeeth Reddy, “The team of Saaho actually wants to surprise her with a video called Shades of Saaho: Chapter 2. They had earlier released Shades of Saaho: Chapter 1 on Baahubali star Prabhas’s birthday on October 23 last year. The film has been in the making for two years now and is one of the biggest to come out of India. They had over a month of shooting with over 400 crew in Abu Dhabi as well and now Shraddha has finished her shooting of Saaho in Hyderabad and they will be releasing the second chapter and try and make Shraddha’s birthday very memorable and make it go viral,” says a source close to the development of the film.

The video which will include some behind the scenes footage will also showcase action scenes of Shraddha from the film.