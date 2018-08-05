Saif and Bebo can’t work together because of Taimur

By Sanskriti Media

Why aren’t Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor cast in the same film after marriage and the birth of Taimur? Saif married Kareena in 2012 and Taimur was born four years later.

Well the fact is that, Saif wants to play the good father and be with his son Taimur for most of the time when Bebo is not around. Also every time the two are busy, little Taimur has to be dropped at Kareena’s mother Babita’s house all the while. On certain days however Saif is seen picking Taimur from playschool or Kareena is seen carrying the little one to work.

“One of us has to around Taimur when we are working. With him around we try and do our work at different times,” Saif said in a media interaction.

Saif and Kareena have worked in films like LOC Kargil in 2003, Tashan in 2008 and Agent Vinod in 2012 before marriage and the actor says that he gets rather boring. “I cannot act when I am around Kareena and perhaps I am the one that gets boring on screen,” he gives another reason.

While there have been multiple speculations about Saif and Kareena being cast in the same film, Saif’s candid confession about one parent being near Taimur while the other is at work, puts an end to rumours about them working together again in the near future.