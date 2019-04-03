Saif is not Sara’s dad!

By Sanskriti Media

There were many rumours of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan coming together in many films – first it was said to be the second instalment of Hindi medium, but that was not to be and both are not in that film.

Then Saif and Sara were being considered for the film Jawani Jaaneman by Nitin Kakkar which was being bankrolled by Saif’s new production house. But then they cast Aalia Furniturewala as the daughter and retained Saif.

Then there were the rumours about Sara playing Saif’s daughter in the film by Imtiaz Ali starring Sara along with Kartik Aaryan. The film was also being billed as a sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

Well, we have some news for you on that film connected to Saif’s casting in it. We are not being told that Saif is a part of the film but is not playing Sara’s dad. “He will be playing father to Kartik Aaryan. He is not playing Sara’s father because that is not a role that a star like Saif can play,” informs our source.

It has to be note that Sara and Saif started this game about her wanting to date Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. And then the daughter was cast in the Imtiaz Ali film opposite Kartik. Then came leaked videos of a kissing scene. It does seem that this film will have more than its share of controversy till it releases.