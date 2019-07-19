Saif’s son wants to follow gramps

By Sanskriti Media

While there is a conjecture that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Khan could well follow his grandmother Sharmila Tagore, mother Amrita Singh, father Saif, aunt Soha and sister Sara into Bollywood, it seems that the lad is working hard to get into cricket.

“Cricket is not just a hobby for Ibrahim. He is passionately following it. Saif and Amrita have both given him the go ahead to try for a while and see if he has it in him to make it at the highest level. Ibrahim’s grandfather Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was also the captain of the Indian cricket team in 40 out of the 46 test matches that he played and Ibrahim is majorly inspired by him. He will give cricket a shot first. God forbid if he doesn’t do well, he can always fall back on films because he is also blessed with his parents' genes,” says a source.

Ibrahim has been practicing cricket regularly and has had his father also have a look at his sporting endeavours.