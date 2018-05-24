Saif steps in for daughter Sara

Saif Ali Khan finally stepped in to help his daughter Sara Ali Khan and save her rocking debut.

Amrita Singh had initially taken charge of ensuring that her daughter Sara Ali Khan had a smooth debut. Then troubles began for the film Kedarnath soon after Prerna Arora and director Abhishek Kapoor fell out. Thankfully with Ronnie Screwvala stepping in to bail the film, Saif Ali Khan decided to put his years of experience to use and guide his daughter through.

"For the first time after Sara signed the film and began work on Kedarnath, Saif on Wednesday, decided that he had to go and take matters into his hands. Saif accompanied Sara to Abhishek Kapoor's office and asked for the plan on the film. Abhishek had all the answers and Saif went back home with his daughter, amply satisfied with how his daughter will enter Bollywood. Sara will work with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as she wraps work on Kedarnath.