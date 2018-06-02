Saif to take social media help finally

After a long wait, Saif Ali Khan is finally set to enter social media, we are informed. Saif has been staying away from the microblogging and blogging platforms as he did not believe in putting across any personal views on them.

Sister Soha and brother in law Kunal Khemu both are on these platforms and often end up posting a lot of personal pictures and videos as well.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor may have stayed away from having an official account, but she did admit earlier that she was looking at all happenings on social media through a secret account. Their son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the biggest sensations on social media.

“Saif has changed his PR agency recently and he has been advised to get on to Twitter and Instagram at least to try and promote his films and other work. Saif’s last few films have not done well, prompting him to perhaps take a note of what the PRs have told him,” says our source.