Salman and Aayush have a great Eid

The Loveratri teaser was attached to the Salman Khan starring film Race 3 and actors Aayush Sharma who is also Salman Khan’s brother in law by virtue of being married to his sister Arpita Khan was thrilled. “It was a wonderful experience. The teaser looks awesome and we are still trying to digest that it was us on the screen,” says Aayush happy at the Eidi gift he got from his brother-in-law.

Heroine Warina Hussain on the other hand is short of words. “It is unreal,” is all she can manage.

“It is a great feeling that your film teaser is attached to Race 3 and there are so many people watching you on the big screen. And I guess we are pretty lucky that we got that opportunity,” says Aayush. “People have loved the teaser and we will be coming out with the trailer as well and we hope that the audiences like that as well. We are getting a lot of love from the people and we did not expect that,” says Aayush who makes his debut with Warina, a model born to an Iraqi father and an Afghan mother.

Meanwhile Salman Khan's film Race 3 is rushing towards collecting over Rs 100 crore on its first weekend at the box office having managed over Rs 67 crore in just two days.