Salman and Sonakshi's Dabangg 3’s official announcement

By Sanskriti Media

Here comes the official news on Dabangg 3. Dabangg released on 10 September 2010. And exactly eight years later, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha tweeted about the film and made the official announcement on the film posting about it on their social media handles.

While there have bene multiple speculations on what Salman’s next move after Bharat will be, the post clears the air.

“Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year,” wrote Salman.

“Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami will be making her debut with this film as well. Other actors are being locked. Arbaaz will reprise his same role as will Sonakshi. There are some changes in the script and the pattern that was followed in the first two parts, because this will be based on the real-life story of a cop from Uttar Pradesh, but the film will be twisted to suit the Dabangg franchise of films. The makers went through a few real-life stories of cops and finalised on this one as it had enough family drama and the ingredients that could be seen in Chulbul Pandey’s life,” says an insider.

We are not informed as to who the real life cop is, but we know that the film will mount the floors before the end of the year even as Salman will be hosting Bigg Boss 12.