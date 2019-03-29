Salman busy for three years now!

By Sanskriti Media

Like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan has his dates diary full and is busy for the next three years as just an actor. While Aamir Khan will be filming Laal Singh Chadha soon and Shah Rukh still to decide what he wants to do, Salman Khan has decided to keep himself busy for the next three years as filmmakers pitching scripts to the Khan have thus discovered.

“Salman recently revealed at the Saudi Film Festival that he would be reuniting again with Katrina Kaif in the third part of the Tiger franchise. He is also confirmed to do the remake of Veteran as well as Kick 2. This effectively means that he will be working on Bharat followed by Dabangg 3 and then in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. The other two franchises of Tiger and Kick will happen post that. So, all the scripts pitched to him will need to wait till the end of 2021. Salman will be able to allocate dates only on 2022. There is a Sooraj Barjatya film which he has to do next. We wonder where he will be able to fit that in,” says a trade source.

This means that all the filmmakers who are even in Salman’s good ‘notebooks’ will need to take a chill pill.