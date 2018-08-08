Salman calls Priyanka’s bluff

By Sanskriti Media

Salman opened his heart out on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat finally at a press meet in Delhi to promote his brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband Aayush Sharma’s debut film Loveratri.

While Salman was rather guarded about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat at a press meet earlier in Mumbai in the morning, saying, “In the morning today at the Mumbai trailer launch of Loveratri, when Salman was asked about the same, he had said, “I have not read the newspapers in the past few days as I have been busy. When I do happen to read it, I shall definitely answer your question.”

But Salman did a volte-face at the Delhi trailer launch of Loveratri. “I am very happy for her. At that point, if we had known then that she has signed a big Hollywood film, we wouldn’t have stopped her from leaving the film. We go to know at the eleventh hour and 10 days before the shooting began that she wanted to leave the film. We said of course, if you don’t want to do it, don’t do it. But honestly, we were given another reason then,” he says pointing out to her impending nuptials with American song writer Nick Jonas clearly stating that they were not told the truth in the beginning after which Priyanka Chopra’s name was announced as the cast of a Hollywood film Cowboy Ninja Viking.

“Whatever it is, her wedding, Hollywood film or the fact that she does not want to work with me, it’s her prerogative. We are really happy and supportive about her doing good work. If she doesn’t want to work here with me, there in Hollywood she is making our country proud. If she doesn’t want to work with Salman Khan, she’ll work with a top actor in Hollywood and make our country proud,” he rattled off all in one breath.

Meanwhile rubbishing claims that Priyanka Chopra was to do another film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had walked out of it, Bhansali’s spokesperson mentioned, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however no such project has been discussed.”

Meanwhile another filmmaker Ujwal Chatterjee has claimed that Priyanka Chopra has now re-joined his film as an actress-producer in his film after having exited the film on Rabindranath Tagore's love life as a producer.