Salman doesn’t duck Daisy!

By Sanskriti Media

Actress Daisy Shah’s career in the brand world has not at all taken off despite the fact that the actress has been seen in two films opposite Salman Khan.

Given that Salman has taken the onus pf promoting her left right and centre, the actress has approached him to help her get work in the ad world and the Bollywood superstar has now assured Daisy that he will look into her getting a couple of good endorsement deals to tee her career properly in the brand world.

A brand expert however says that Daisy’s face has not really registered with brands. “Agreed that she is working with Salman, but the two films that she has done with him have not been among Salman’s best which is why Daisy’s face ahs not really registered with the brands. For Daisy to be a bigger name in the ad world, Saalman needs to do some endorsement with her which will accord her proper footage. Else she will go unnoticed,” opines the expert.

So, will we see Salman with Daisy in his next brand deal with his heroine looking as fresh as a daisy?