Salman film bags record music deal

By Sanskriti Media

Has Sanjay Leela Bhansali sold off the rights of his next biggie – Inshallah for a sum of Rs 30 crore? Sources in the trade insist that it is true and it is the biggest music deal in the history of Bollywood.

Inshallah stars two of the biggest stars in Bollywood – Salman Khan who is the biggest male actor and Alia Bhatt who is the biggest female actor going by her record – and is one of the most awaited films for next year.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali as well as Salman’s production house, the film is Bhansali’s third big full fledged association with the actor after Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman had played a cameo in Bhansali’s Saawariya launching Ranbir Kapoor. This is also the first time that Bhansali is sharing the producer credit along with an actor.

“Saregama which normally does not pick up high budget music rights of films offered a whopping Rs 30 crore and Bhansali’s production house has accepted the offer for Inshallah. Undoubtedly it is one of the biggest music deals for any Bollywood film in recent times. But the Bhansali-Salman combination coupled with Alia Bhatt in it and Bhansali’s music itself is expected to be a blockbuster in itself,” says a trade source.