“Salman is not upset with PC”

By Sanskriti Media

One of the producers of the film Bharat – Bhushan Kumar says that Team Bharat is not unhappy with Priyanka Chopra for having left the film. “She had told us that she was leaving the film for personal reasons and we are not at all angry with her,” he says.

“Salman, Salimsaab and Ali have put forth their thoughts and we respect her decision. We believe that everything happens for the good. Whoever is destined for a role always ends up getting it,” he adds.

Katrina Kaif has stepped into Priyanka’s role and other actresses in the film include Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu. “We needed a foreign actress for one of the roles and hence Nora came in. Tabu is playing the role of Salman Khan’s sister. The film is now in the news and we are now shooting at breakneck speed,” confirms Bhushan who also denies that Priyanka Chopra left the film after shooting for two days. “