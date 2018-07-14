Salman keen to back Katrina

Is Salman Khan advising Katrina Kaif to set up her production house?

Well that is the buzz doing the rounds nowadays. There was a buzz a couple of years ago that Katrina was keen to start a production house with a remake of a French film Priceless. But Katrina denied that story. That was in circa 2009. But now it does seem that the actress is keen to back some good films in which she can play a prominent part and hence has been advised by Salman Khan to go ahead.

“Bhai has helped many people set up their production companies and helped launched many faces. He is very fond of Katrina Kaif and is very keen that she grows and does more things than just act. There will come a time in Katrina’s career when she will want to multitask in the film industry having spent a good 15 years in the film industry since her debut with Boom in September 2003. One is not sure when Katrina wants to taka this step because she is extremely busy now,” says an insider.