Salman Khan confirms film with Rohit Shetty

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty met recently leading to rumours that they may eb working together. Well the good news is that they are going to be working together and that bad news is that we need to wait.

“Bhai has had a meeting with Rohit Shetty. They had a very fruitful discussion and expressed desire to work with each other and have discussed a few plots as well. If all goes well, we will see them working together soon,” says a source.

When we asked Salman at a recent event during the promotions of Bharat, the actor confirmed that he had a meeting with Rohit Shetty regarding a film project as well.

Rohit Shetty has worked with the biggest stars in Bollywood including Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar and it does seem that it is time for him to join forces with Salman Khan.

Sources also say that Rohit has had an idea for a cop project which he intends to do with Salman and which is a part of a larger plot to expand his films on the cop universe and come up with the father of all police films.