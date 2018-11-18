Salman Khan injured; returns home

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan came in for trouble recently during the shooting of the film Bharat. We are not talking about the political controversy that ensued over the use of the Pakistan flag during the shoot of the film in Ludhiana, but also of a physical injury caused to the actor.

Well, Salman did not death-defying stunts, but the actor was normally working out in the gymnasium at the shoot when he hurt himself pretty badly.

“It is not a very serious injury, but he needs a lot of rest and that was one reason why Salman came back to Mumbai to also get checked up to assuage himself and people around him that nothing was too serious. Salman was in a lot of pain and could not complete the shooting schedule which is still on at the location despite some protests from local groups in Punjab. Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover are still filming their respective parts for the movie on location,” informs our source.

For those who tuned in late, Bharat is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar for producers Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri and also stars Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani in important characters.

Salman ideally tries to maintain his physique and does not indulge in any heavy exercise and routines during his shoots, but this one seems to have hurt him bad enough. Salman will need to return to location to wrap his shoots at the earliest. The film has been slated to release in the summer of 2019 during Eid.