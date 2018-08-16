Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss Season 12

By Sanskriti Media

Before Salman Khan left for Malta to reunite with his ex-flame Katrina Kaif on the sets of the film Bharat, he made it a point to shoot for the promo of his next TV show Bigg Boss 12. Salman has already shot all the episodes for his current TV show Dus Ka Dum which did not do as expected and was a let down on television.

Sources inform that Salman sang and danced on the sets and made some innovations himself at the shoot. “The channel had kept some posters etc of the old movies. Salman became nostalgic and was singing and dancing to his hit numbers for the promo shoot. He had to wrap the shoot quickly as he was travelling with his mother Salma Khan and hence he wanted to be on time,” says a source.

There were rumours earlier that Bigg Boss would have a new host this year, but Salman has pushed himself to accommodate the show earlier this year. Salman will shoot for the show once he returns from the shoot of Bharat.

Meanwhile real-life relatives (both of celebrities and commoners) are expected to be seen this year on Bigg Boss Season 12.