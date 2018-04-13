Salman Khan starts filming again

The Salman Khan starrer Race 3 mounted the sets again after Salman Khan's release from jail on bail in the blackbuck poaching case.

The actor along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah were spotted shooting some portions of the film at a Mumbai studio.

The shooting of the film was to earlier be completed outside India, but after Salman Khan's jailing post his conviction and a five-year sentence clamped on him for killing two deer in Rajasthan in 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

“They had no choice but to cancel the rest of the international shoot and start filming the balance portions in India. Many things including permissions etc would have had to be obtained if the film had to be shot abroad again. So, with a slight twist in the script the film is now being completed in India. So that other things like VFX and computer graphics can be added at the soonest to enable the film hit the screens during Eid,” says a source.