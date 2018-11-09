Salman Khan stays human

By Sanskriti Media

A video of Salman Khan visiting children afflicted by cancer has gone viral. Salman was requested by Govind to meet his wife’s nephew who was suffering from cancer and was admitted the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

While the kid seems happy at Salman’s visit as are some innumerable people standing inside the ward, the actor’s only concern was on when will the child get home and he asks the child about that. “Yahan se kab nikal rahe ho bhai, Ghar kab jaa rahe ho? (When are you leaving the hospital? When are you going home?” Salman is seen asking the child holding back his emotions.

After meeting the child, Salman goes on to meet other kids in the hospital and happily poses for pictures with the families.

In an earlier interaction Salman had spoken about how children affected by Cancer are the real heroes. “I beat Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj on screen. But these children are affected by cancer for no fault of theirs. They don’t smoke or drink, but suffer from this disease. But they still fight it and throw cancer out of their bodies. They are the real heroes. I have met children who are in the stages of cancer and they do not look stressed about it. Besides that people lack common sense and try and keep cancer patients away from them because they think it is contagious,” was his refrain.

Salman Khan is connected to a few charities through his organisation Being Human and is often seen at various charity dos. Being Human supports children's education through a couple of NGOs and also pays for the treatment of children with heart ailments.