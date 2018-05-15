Salman may clash with Ranbir now

Salman Khan’s busy schedules, coupled with the additional task to fighting the court case has now meant that the actor’s third film in the pipeline Dabangg 3 after Race 3 and Bharat has now moved ahead. Produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhudeva and co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, the third instalment of the film starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will now release in the latter part of next year.

Earlier the film was supposed to release by the year end and clash with either Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero or Ranveer Singh’s Simmba but was then moved to Republic Day 2019. “But Salman’s schedules are very tight now. He needs some time off to concentrate on how to handle the court case as well and he needs a breather in between his films for the promotions as well. That will mean that Dabangg 3 will have to look at the Independence Day weekend because that’s one better slot that it available. That would however imply that the film will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra,” says a trade expert.