Salman returns after nine years for Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan is back with Dus Ka Dum after 9 long years, and this time around he has a treat for his fans. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the show to hit the screens, the makers have recently released a music video featuring Salman grooving to the tunes of Dus Ka Dum. However, the minute you hear the song, you will know that it has been sung by none other than Salman himself. While the sources close to the show confirmed the news, they also mentioned that it was solely Salman’s idea to lend his voice to the music video. “It was a spontaneous decision and we are more than happy with the results. Initially, he was to dub a few lines for the video… but the rest as they say is history!”

The music video features Salman Khan bringing alive his own charm on the dance floor – something that his fans always look forward to. This energetic song has been choreographed by Mudassar Khan, who has been responsible for the superstar’s iconic moves in some of his blockbuster Bollywood films.