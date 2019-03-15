Salman reunites Kapil and Sunil

By Sanskriti Media

One recently Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar reuniting on the Kapil Sharma show and we could have the other Kapil and Sunil also reuniting on the show now.

Salman Khan is not only producing The Kapil Sharma Show now, but is also producing Bharat which stars Sunil Grover. And a house party was the reason how the two came together. “Salman wanted Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show so that it could go a notch higher. He has a way with his co stars and the people he works with who cannot refuse him for the man he is. Not only will he be getting Sunil along to promote Bharat on The Kapil Sharma show, but he will be getting them to work again. It has not been an easy process considering the kind of issues Sunil and Kapil have had. Kapil is keen to get Sunil back, but Sunil has not been too keen to come back because his film career also has had an upsurge with him working in many films post his exit from the show,” says a source.

Even as The Kapil Sharma show battles the choices between Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh and Harbhajan Singh to sit on the Singhasan on the show, Salman has ensured that one more problem is solved. How soon will this happen, remains to be seen.