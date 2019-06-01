Salman's Bharat chopped by 13 minutes

By Sanskriti Media

Actor Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar voluntarily chopped off 12.47 minutes from the final locked edit of Bharat after the makers felt that the film was too long. The screening for the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) took place on May 23. After that screening and before the censor certificate was issued to the makers of Bharat, they chopped the film which was three hours long and then submitted it to the CBFC with 24 cuts and changes.

“The changes include scenes where the young Bharat is going to take a leak in the fields, where Bharat (Salman) and Vilayati (Sunil Grover) are working in the oil fields in the Middle East, Bharat working in gas tunnels and some Wagah border shots, apart from cuts and changes in a couple of songs. What was more interesting is that they removed “An Ali Abbas Zafar film” and replaced it with “The Beginning”,” says our source.

The said changes were accepted by the CBFC under Rule 33 for voluntary changes made by the filmmakers and then granted a U/A certificate.

The team had also felt that the film was too long and the CBFC board members also felt that the film could be chopped a bit and made more watchable.