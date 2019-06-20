Salman’s Bharat still haunts Priyanka Chopra

By Sanskriti Media

The ghosts of Bharat still continue to haunt Priyanka Chopra almost a year after she quit the film.

Priyanka Chopra has clearly avoided media interactions after Salman Khan’s dig at the actress during a press conference where he said, “Thank you Priyanka,” in the middle of a statement by Katrina Kaif, the actress who replaced Priyanka Chopra in the film, when the latter was extolling how good the role was.

“Priyanka had two big events – one was the wrap up party of The Sky is Pink where she came in with her left knee strapped and yet again at an event to promote her app. Normally Priyanka does talk to the media when it comes to her app, but this time too for the second event within a week, she ducked the media. It was but obvious that she did not want to indulge in a war of words with Salman Khan on the issue. She had quit Bharat for her wedding and that was reason enough for her to leave the film,” says an industry source.

Well, the media will be waiting for Priyanka Chopra to speak to them soon and the question will crop up. We wait to see what her reaction would be.