Salman’s bite, worse than his bark!

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan can have the wittiest of answers at times. The actor attended a recent event where the media wanted him to speak. Salman, being Salman decided he had nothing to speak on that day.

When business is as usual, Salman either speaks to the media or his bunch of bodyguards escort him through the media melee and he moves on without speaking to the broadcast journalists.

But when he is in a good mood and still does not want to speak, he uses humour as a subterfuge to reply. Well, that is what he did here.

“Salman came in and was in a good mood. But then he seemed distracted and was in a hurry as well. Still he wanted to play to the gallery. The media was shouting, “Salman sir, byte, byte.” Salman stopped and asked, “Byte chahiye?”

Then he made a face as if he was biting them, gnashed his teeth, chuckled at his own joke and walked away.”

That’s Salman for you. The media thought that he bit the bait. But he gave a bite that no one wanted!